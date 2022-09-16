10 people, including 8 children, killed in KZN crash

Paramedics say a bakkie collided with a truck between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people, including eight school children, have been killed in a crash in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics said a bakkie collided with a truck between Pongola and Itshelejuba on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics were deployed to the scene.

“The crash involves a truck and a bakkie that has been transporting school children. At this stage, initial reports from the scene indicated that 10 people have been fatally injured. One child has sustained critical injuries and has been transported to hospital.”