World Lymphoma Awareness Day: Over 2,000 died from lymphona in 2020 - WHO

15 September marks World Lymphoma Awareness Day - which is particularly significant to people battling lymphoma cancer.

CAPE TOWN - The world grapples with many cancers popular and rare.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company has moved to create awareness around lymphoma.

This comes as Thursday 15 September marks World Lymphoma Awareness Day - which is particularly significant to people battling lymphoma cancer.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company sought to highlight World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

The company's Dr Jan Pinchevsky provided an explanation of the disease.

"Lymphoma, this disease [is a] cancer which is a life-threatening disease and although it is not as popular and as commonly found as the larger cancers, there were oganisations which came together across the world in order to try and create this awareness," he said.

Dr Pinchesvsky added that night sweats and fever were some of the symptoms, noting that the disease could be treated if it was diagnosed early.

He said according to the World Health Organization's statistics, over 2,000 patients died from this type of cancer in 2020.

"For this disease, what patients would need to do is if they got any symptoms and we talking about tiredness, shortness of breath, they got a swelling of... around their neck, under their armpits, by their chest, around the groin area..."