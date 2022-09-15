'Water tankering has become an official corruption field', Mchunu tells Scopa

Finance watchdog Scopa had a lot of questions for Mchunu and his struggling department around the provision of water or lack thereof.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) have called for greater action to stop corruption in the provision of emergency water tanks.

Scopa questioned Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, asking why this trend was allowed to continue where syndicates sabotaged water infrastructure.

Mchunu and his department briefed Scopa on Thursday about irregular expenditure and audit outcomes.

Finance watchdog Scopa had a lot of questions for Mchunu and his struggling department around the provision of water or lack thereof.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Ntombovuyo Mente asked about the destruction of water infrastructure and corruption in the provision of water tankers.

"Many people in the sabotage are working with officials and at the very same time this has become a business which is lucrative," Mente said.

Mchunu acknowledged what he called a new form of corruption in the provision of water tankers.

"In some cases, water tankering has become an official corruption field, a kind of a syndicate legitimatised in some cases by mayors themselves or some people in exco’s and municipalities," the minister said.

He says the water tanker corruption is the result of poor service delivery in local government.