Senzo Meyiwa: Court in suspense over whether witness will point out intruder

Tumelo Madlala will on Thursday continue his testimony for a third day in the Pretoria High Court. He was among the six people present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - There is much anticipation around whether Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend, who is a witness in his murder trial, will point out the intruder who was in the house when the soccer player was killed.

Tumelo Madlala will on Thursday continue his testimony for a third day in the Pretoria High Court.

He was among the six people present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Five men are standing trial.

When Madlala took to the witness stand on Wednesday, he directed a cold stare at the accused, even shaking his head as he left the court.

On Wednesday, he told the court that one of the intruders was in the courtroom.

"Even if I was allowed to mention it yesterday, I was prepared to say it yesterday, hence I requested that break yesterday, my lord, because what annoyed me yesterday was to be in the same room as that person," Madlala said.

But as he was about to point him out, the defence objected.

Lawyer for the first four accused, TT Thobane: "This question is vague. It is inadmissible and doesn't add value."

State advocate, George Baloyi, is expected to argue for the court to allow Madlala to identify the intruder.