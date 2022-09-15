Selebano: I always thought Life Esidimeni patients passed away at NGOs

More than 140 patients died after the Gauteng Health Department terminated the long-standing contract with the Life healthcare group in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has heard harrowing details of the inhumane treatment some mental health patients were subjected to at NGOs and community-based facilities following the botched Life Esidimeni transfer project.

Government cited financial difficulties.

An inquest was launched to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths.

Since then, the inquest has heard chilling details of patients being tortured, ill-treated, improperly housed, starved and neglected.

The accounting officer, former head of department at the health department, Barney Selebano, said that he only learnt of some of the details during the current proceedings.

"In fact, I've always thought that all the patients that were sent to NGOs passed away at NGOs, then later, during this process, it emerges that, actually, some passed away in most of our hospitals."

Selebano will return for cross-examination on Thursday morning.