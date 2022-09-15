SAHRC: Over 34,000 people benefiting from 6,000 abandoned mineshafts

Turf wars between illegal miners are becoming increasingly common in areas like Gauteng’s far west rand and Carltonville on the border with the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday said that over 34,000 people were benefitting from 6,000 abandoned mineshafts.

On Wednesday, six suspected illegal miners were found dead in an open field near the N1 Highway in Bosmont, Johannesburg.

Speaking on Radio702, mining analyst David van Wyk from the commission said while the large numbers of illegal miners did contribute to the economy, government needed firstly to monitor the root cause of the abandoned mines.

“We should also note that abandoned mine sites should have been benched off according to the regulations of the national nuclear regulator. They should have been signposted and they should have been secured and we must also note that there is a R50 billion fine for mine closure and rehabilitation.”