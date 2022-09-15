Park dwellers at Alberts Farm Conservancy seeking damages after evictions

Last August, officials from the City of Johannesburg, together with officers from the JMPD and private security, descended on the conservancy and despite not having a court order, tore down their homes and put up a fence around the conservancy to keep them out.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of ‘park dwellers’ want constitutional damages, after they were illegally evicted from the Alberts Farm Conservancy, twice.

They went to court, though, and in November secured a final interdict against any further eviction.

Regardless, last month, there was another raid, prompting the community to return to court and secure another interdict.

The case is back before the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, for arguments on a claim for constitutional damages of R5,000 each that they’ve now lodged.

In the papers, Thamsanqa Tomodi, who is one of the 28 applicants in the case, described how last month, he returned home after recycling items at the local scrapyard and was met by armed "enforcement groups".

He said that when he confronted them, he was told they were doing a "park cleanup" and to pack up his clothes but that he wasn’t allowed to take anything else.

He said that his other belongings, and those of the other residents, were thrown onto the back of a truck and disposed of.

His dignity and sense of worth were undermined, he said, and he was treated poorly by the enforcement groups, having been pushed and grabbed and had a shotgun pointed at him.

The city, the JMPD, the minister of police and the provincial police commissioner have all been cited as respondents in the matter and have all indicated they plan on opposing the application.