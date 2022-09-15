NW Premier Maape disbands Ditsobotla Municipality marred with ANC infighting

After a year of conflict, the Premier of the North West, Bushy Maape, disbanded the troublesome municipality council on Wednesday night.

RUSTENBURG - Infighting in the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West appears to be at the centre of the violence at the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg.

The entire council is up for grabs as political parties now prepare for by-elections.

The Ditsobotla Municipality is one of the poorest performing councils in the province with no service delivery.

This municipality has been marred with infighting among ANC councillors, which resulted in the municipality being run by two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers from each slate.

During the 2021 local government elections, the ANC won in the municipality by 51 percent but since then, violence and infighting has prevailed over service delivery.

The disbandment means that a by-election in Lichtenburg should happen in the next 90 days where locals can vote for a new council.