MMC Tembe vows to bolster police visibility after 2 teen deaths in Eldorado Park
JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe promised residents of Eldorado Park that police visibility will be increased in the wake of the murder of two teenagers.
Tembe met with the community on Thursday - who camped outside their local police station amid fears the criminals were running amok.
Residents who had set up tents outside the station since Monday said the area was under siege from gangs, drugs, guns and corrupt cops.
[Video] Eldorado Park residents have been camping outside their local police station since Monday.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2022
The residents, amongst many things, are demanding that the police increase visibility in the area. This comes after two teenagers were brutally killed in a shootout. AR pic.twitter.com/FhvA81voa8
Tembe heard a litany of complaints as residents shared their pain of having to constantly battle crime on their own.
The MMC said his department would deploy more officials to monitor known gang violence hotspots in the area.
“We are going to have 12 Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers that are going to operate on a nyala in this area for the next three months,” he said.
Residents have saluted Tembe for availing himself and reassuring them that structures have been put in place.
“Today I want to say thank you to the MMC of public safety. Let’s salute MMC Tembe today!” one resident said.