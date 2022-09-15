MMC Tembe vows to bolster police visibility after 2 teen deaths in Eldorado Park

Tembe met with the community on Thursday - who camped outside their local police station amid fears the criminals were running amok.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe promised residents of Eldorado Park that police visibility will be increased in the wake of the murder of two teenagers.

Residents who had set up tents outside the station since Monday said the area was under siege from gangs, drugs, guns and corrupt cops.