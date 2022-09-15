Go

MMC Tembe vows to bolster police visibility after 2 teen deaths in Eldorado Park

Tembe met with the community on Thursday - who camped outside their local police station amid fears the criminals were running amok.

City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe in Eldorado Park on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Picture: David Tembe/Twitter.
15 September 2022 14:39

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe promised residents of Eldorado Park that police visibility will be increased in the wake of the murder of two teenagers.

Residents who had set up tents outside the station since Monday said the area was under siege from gangs, drugs, guns and corrupt cops.

Tembe heard a litany of complaints as residents shared their pain of having to constantly battle crime on their own.

The MMC said his department would deploy more officials to monitor known gang violence hotspots in the area.

“We are going to have 12 Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers that are going to operate on a nyala in this area for the next three months,” he said.

Residents have saluted Tembe for availing himself and reassuring them that structures have been put in place.

“Today I want to say thank you to the MMC of public safety. Let’s salute MMC Tembe today!” one resident said.

