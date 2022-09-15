Mkhwebane returns to court to have suspension ruling declared executable

Mkhwebane will return to court on Friday, a week after it ruled her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.

CAPE TOWN - Whether or not Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s return to office will hinder or hasten an investigation into the Phala Phala farm robbery, is a key argument before the Western Cape High Court.

Mkhwebane will return to court on Friday, a week after it ruled her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.

But her return to office is now being stalled, by legal interpretation and an appeal of that order.

Mkhwebane has been suspended from her post for over three months already.

She’s told the court she needs to get back to work as soon as possible, for access to documents needed to defend herself before Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane says her presence is also needed to speed up the investigation into the theft of foreign exchange at the president’s Phala Phala farm.

On Friday, she will ask the High Court to declare last week’s order invalidating her suspension, as immediately operational and executable.

But the DA insists the order is subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Court as it involves the conduct of the President.

It’s also of the view that Mkhwebane could stall the Phala Phala investigation because she’s not up to speed with the probe.