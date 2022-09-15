Mkhize: ANC dealing with corruption along factional lines

ANC NEC member Zweli Mkhize delivered the Victoria Mxenge Memorial Lecture in eThekwini on Wednesday night – he's called on members not to be intimidated as they start nominating leaders who they want to see taking the organisation forward.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and presidential hopeful, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has taken multiple swipes at party president, Cyril Ramaphosa and his camp, suggesting that they are using the criminal justice system to deal with political opponents.

The ANC holds its national elective conference in December.

While he did not address his own corruption scandals linked to the Digital Vibes tender saga during his tenure as minister of health, he insisted that graft was being dealt with along factional lines.

There was not an ounce of hypocrisy nor irony as Mkhize stood before party members criticicing the ANC leadership, which he is a part of.

What was initially written as a hard-hitting look at Ramaphosa and his rise on an anti-corruption ticket was eventually a watered-down speech, insisting that the failure to fight graft was because it was being done along factional lines.

"If you have an organisation of factions and cabals, you can never create discipline in the party, you can never fight corruption because people are not seen on an equal basis," Mkhize said.

Mkhize, who did not even make mention of well-known ambitions to topple Ramaphosa, raised some alarms, suggesting that state organs were once again thrust into the heart of ANC politics.

"Some of the provinces feel intimidated, they're worried that they'll be followed, that they'll be investigated - you cannot have two types of justice," Mkhize said.

He also rejected Ramaphosa’s assertion that the ANC was accused number one when it comes to corruption in the country.