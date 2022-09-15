Meyiwa murder trial: State argues for admissibility of evidence by witness

Tumelo Madlala, a close friend of Senzo Meyiwa, has been testifying in the Pretoria High Court.

PRETORIA - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Thursday said it would argue for the admissibility of evidence given by one of its eyewitnesses who pointed out one of the intruders.

On Thursday morning, he pointed out Bongani Ntanzi as one of the robbers behind the murder of the football star.

Ntanzi is one of five men being tried for the crime.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

In a monologue before his shock announcement, Madlala qualified the evidence he was about to give.

“The man [suspect] wearing a blue or green t-shirt is the one who was held by Senzo,” Madlala said.

Immediately after this, the defence objected. The lawyer for the fifth accused, Zandile Msholo flagged the risk of mistaken identity.

Prosecutor George Baloyi argued that the evidence was relevant, saying he would argue for its admission at the end of the trial.