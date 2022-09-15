Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32
Leqela, 32, passed away after a short hospitalisation, according to a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has passed away.
Leqela first made it to the big screens as a young teenager on the popular SABC 1 YoTV platform and they went on into television broadcast, radio production and media at large.
Friends and fans expressed their shock upon hearing the news of Leqela' passing.
This is really heartbreaking #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/Dxh8uZhuqPLasizwe (@lasizwe) September 14, 2022
Rise in Power rainbow child #RipLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/AJ8KHfi54sPennyLebyanePennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) September 14, 2022
Man #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/ySptiHbfS1Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) September 14, 2022
Lumko would have wanted me to post a funny memory right now and roast her a bit because that was our thing whenever we were together but it hurts man. Rest easy, my friend. #RIPLumkoJohnsonThe Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) September 14, 2022