Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has passed away.

Leqela, 32, passed away after a short hospitalisation, according to a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday.

Leqela first made it to the big screens as a young teenager on the popular SABC 1 YoTV platform and they went on into television broadcast, radio production and media at large.

Friends and fans expressed their shock upon hearing the news of Leqela' passing.