Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32

Leqela, 32, passed away after a short hospitalisation, according to a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday.

Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela. Picture: Instagram page @lumkojohnson
15 September 2022 09:55

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has passed away.

Leqela first made it to the big screens as a young teenager on the popular SABC 1 YoTV platform and they went on into television broadcast, radio production and media at large.

Friends and fans expressed their shock upon hearing the news of Leqela' passing.

Memorial details and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, since the family wishes to preserve their privacy during this difficult time.

