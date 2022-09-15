Masondo confident Parly will fast-track laws to avoid FATF greylisting

The country is expected to report back to the Financial Action Task Team to remedy its legislation identified in how it combats money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said that he was confident that Parliament would fast-track legislation to steer South Africa away from being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

This is despite the warnings from economistd and analysts predicting it may be too late to prevent this.

The country is expected to report back to the Financial Action Task Team to remedy its legislation identified in how it combats money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Masondo, speaking on 702, said that there was a review of how the country responded to the issues flagged in February.

"Presenting this to Parliament for consideration, I think they need to seriously consider that we are serious with dealing with the legal gaps and deficiencies in our legal system that potentially enable money laundering."

Masondo also moved to reassure investors that in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana, that morale was high at Treasury and work towards a sound budget policy statement continued.

The deputy minister said that he had not heard of any major concerns surrounding Gondogwana's future.

"Not any concerns that I'm aware of but I can assure the public, South Africans and investors that we are intact, we're hard at work to make sure we do the best for South Africans," Masondo said.