MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

It’s known as the Peter Parker principle. With great power comes great responsibility.



Ironically, Peter Parker, Spiderman’s alter ego, is a photojournalist and as The Atlantic pointed out in 2014, he was a very unethical reporter.

“Up until a few years ago, and for the majority of his 50-year existence, Peter Parker committed repeated acts of fraud against his employer, The Daily Bugle and its editor-in-chief, J. Jonah Jameson (who would later, as the mayor of New York, employ Parker as a photographer). He sold staged photos of himself as Spider-Man and used his position in the media to influence the public's perception of his actions,” writes Daniel D. Snyder.

Three incidents involving the media, ethics and the courts have occurred in the last week that has reminded us in the fourth estate of this age-old adage that dates back far beyond the Spiderman series.

Media24 has confirmed that two senior editorial employees at City Press were suspended, allegedly for extorting a person that was the subject of a story they were writing.

Cameras and journalists were kicked out of the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday after reporters chased after and tried to corner a key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. And then former President Jacob Zuma launched a private prosecution of News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

As the South African National Editors’ Forum reminded us this week, journalists are not above the law and are also not above criticism. I am always reluctant to throw shade on hardworking colleagues but with regard to what happened outside the High Court in Pretoria, the reporters from the SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika have all apologised for their conduct. They acknowledged that they overstepped.

I have been in that position many times as a reporter, trying to doorstop someone and get comment from them. It is easy to get swept up in the story and not be able to see the wood for the trees. In that instance, all that exists is getting the comment and bringing the public what they want to hear while also satisfying your editor. There is enormous public interest in the case and the witness who was set to testify had been interviewed for a Netflix documentary in the past and his evidence was much anticipated.

But the reporters did cross the line and acknowledged as much, to their credit. I too have shoved my microphone in the face of individuals in their most vulnerable moments and in retrospect, I deeply regret it.

As the judge in the matter told the prosecutor, there are clear guidelines for journalists to follow when covering court cases. It was wrong however in my view for cameras to be removed from the court and to deny the public access to live coverage of the proceedings. This framework has been many years in the making. There are agreed guidelines for access to magistrate’s courts in particular and you can see those here.

Sanef has also put together a court manual that is meant to assist editors, news editors, and ultimately, journalists who cover court matters. (You can see that manual on Reporting the Courts here). Sanef says there has been training of journalists on this but evidently, there needs to be more done to remind reporters of what the rules are and also what is ethically and morally acceptable.

“Our newsrooms must always be reminded that they have a duty to care about how they treat stories and the subjects of their reporting. Sanef will continue to invest in the training of journalists and encourages all court-reporting journalists to utilise the court manual,” said Sanef.

One of the contributing factors here may be that there aren’t sufficient senior court reporters who have institutional memory, and who can share court benches with younger journalists to guide them. It is in the field practical experience that is essential.

As Media Monitoring’s William Bird told my colleague John Perlman on 702 this week, the media ought to know the rules, they are clear cut and in this instance, the witness clearly felt harassed and the line was crossed.

It is crucial that we introspect as the media and always make sure that we hold ourselves to the highest standards. We have to be beyond reproach if we are going to hold those in power to account. Any transgression will also be used as ammunition by those in whose interests it is to discredit and tarnish the reputation of the media.