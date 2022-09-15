Mabuza: Privatising Eskom is not on the cards

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has once again reiterated that privatising struggling power utility Eskom is not an option.

The Economic Freedom Fighters who asked him the question in the National Assembly Thursday afternoon said they remained skeptical of the unbundling process.

But Mabuza said splitting the power utility into three separate entities, does not spell an intention to privatise it.

Mabuza said privatisation is not a solution to the problems faced by Eskom.

He said plant maintenance and performance, have nothing to do with privatisation or public ownership of the utility.

“In the main unanticipated breakdowns of our aging fleet and power plants, contributes to load shedding, needless to say, we are focussing on improving maintenance and repairs to ensure increased energy availability.”

Mabuza said only the government can guarantee that all South Africans have access to electricity.

“Like we’ve said, privatisation is not on the cards, so let’s rule that one out, we are dealing with the challenges that are faced at Eskom.”

Mabuza said Eskom is on track to split its generation and distribution business units by the end of this year.