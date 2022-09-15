Mabuza: Illegal mining putting economy at risk, poses national security risk
Responding to oral questions from members in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza said government was trying to find ways to end this illicit activity, also linked with other serious crimes like rape and murder.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Assembly that illegal mining was putting the country's economy at risk and posed a national security risk.
On Wednesday, police discovered several bodies of alleged zama zamas in Bosmont.
Mabuza said illegal mining was becoming a major source of concern for government, communities and the mining industry.
He said that at a recent Cabinet lekgotla, they agreed illegal mining was a major risk to the country’s security and economy.
“At the lekgotla, we agreed that illegal mining not only has a detrimental on the economy and the way people make a living, but it also puts the safety of the environment and the national security of the country in jeopardy.”
The deputy president's oral question session on illegal mining came just over a day after six dead bodies of illegal miners were found in the west of Johannesburg.
Mabuza told Members of Parliament that law enforcement agencies have managed to arrest more than 4,000 illegal miners.