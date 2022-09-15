Mabuza: Illegal mining putting economy at risk, poses national security risk

Responding to oral questions from members in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mabuza said government was trying to find ways to end this illicit activity, also linked with other serious crimes like rape and murder.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Assembly that illegal mining was putting the country's economy at risk and posed a national security risk.

On Wednesday, police discovered several bodies of alleged zama zamas in Bosmont.

Mabuza said illegal mining was becoming a major source of concern for government, communities and the mining industry.