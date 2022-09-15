Life Esidimeni Inquest chair to ex-health head Selebano: 'Someone must account'

Former head of department (HOD) Barney Selebano faced a fourth day of tough questions under cross-examination at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing some of the families of the Life Esidimeni tragedy on Thursday called for the Department of Health to admit that it failed to act sooner.

Former Gauteng health head of department (HOD) Barney Selebano faced a fourth day of tough questions under cross-examination at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

The inquest is expected to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the death of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

ALSO READ:

The former HOD is among three former health officials who have been called to account for the 144 deaths.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Selebano was pressed about who made the final call for patients to be moved from Life Esidimeni to the ill-equipped NGOs and then again from NGOs to state facilities.

He asserted some of these decisions were taken collectively, following some deliberations with then-Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and mental health director Makgabo Manamela.

But Jowie Teffo, the presiding judge over the inquest, didn’t let Selebano off the hook.

“Someone must take responsibility, accountability,” Teffo said.

Lawyers representing Manamela and Mahlangu are yet to cross-examine Selebano.