Jagersfontein residents to take legal action after dam wall burst

Jagersfontein Developments, the company at the centre of the disaster in the Free State, insists that it complied with safety legislation before the dam burst on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Jagersfontein affected by a dam wall burst have appointed lawyers to represent them in legal action as they pick up the pieces following the deadly tragedy.

Jagersfontein Developments, the company at the centre of the disaster in the Free State, has insisted that it complied with safety legislation before the dam burst on Sunday.

One person was killed and over 300 people were displaced.

Lawyer Andries Nkome said broad action will be taken: “What needs to be said now is that no one has come to say they are the owners of the mining licence.”

WATCH: Jagersfontein update: Gwede Mantashe visits affected area