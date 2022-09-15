Interfaith leaders seeking solutions to CT's rising kidnapping crisis

It comes as the police ministry and SAPS will provide an update on kidnapping investigations and other crimes in the Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Interfaith leaders from all over Cape Town are searching for solutions to the city's increasing kidnapping crisis.

They're meeting on Thursday to discuss their ideas with the media.

It comes as the police ministry and SAPS will provide an update on kidnapping investigations and other crimes in the Cape.

The Muslim Judicial Council’s Abdul Khalik Ebrahim Allie: "We are deeply pained by what we witness in our country and in our communities and the high levels of crime in our communities, the kidnapping situation in our communities... We have seen the extent of some of the foreign community members that are being kidnapped and the torture that takes place."