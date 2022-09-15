Intense AmaZulu royal family's fight over succession puts reed dance in limbo

Supporters of late King Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu's first son, Prince Simakade, want him to lead ‘umkhosi womhlanga’ as king.

DURBAN - As the hour draws closer to this year’s headliner reed dance ceremony, ‘umkhosi womhlanga’, there has been uncertainty surrounding the event, due to the AmaZulu royal family's fight over succession to the throne intensifying.

The dance ceremony, which takes place annually at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, is only presided over by the king.

Two weeks ago, King Misuzulu held the first leg of the reed dance at the Machobeni Royal Palace, in Ngwavuma, and is now expected to host the main ceremony at its usual venue in Nongoma.

But the other faction opposed to the king warned him not to come anywhere near the palace.

Those who backed Prince Simakade said he's the one who would lead the ceremony at Enyokeni Royal Palace and claim it as his official residence.

But those behind King Misuzulu, including the Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said all palaces belonged to the reigning monarch.

It is still unclear how the ceremony will eventually proceed.