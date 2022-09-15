Help Farren Lategan (13) represent SA at Hip Hop World Championship in Portugal

Farren Lategan hails from Mitchells Plain and has dreams of becoming a worldwide dancing sensation.

CAPE TOWN - Hip Hop may not be a genre of music where parents allow their own children to listen in, but 13-year-old Farren Lategan is an exception to the rule in her family.

Lategan only took up the form of dancing in 2018 and this year she has an opportunity to represent her country in Portugal.

But her family is concerned that her dreams may be shattered.

Lategan - who hails from Mitchells Plain has dreams of becoming a worldwide dancing sensation. Her aspirations almost came true when she qualified to dance in a competition in Croatia in 2020.

But due to travel restrictions that were implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, that trip didn't happen.

She, however, remains hopeful that she will represent her country at this year's Hip Hop Unite World Championships in Portugal.

"My dream 'for the dance and' in general is that I always do my best."

Her mother, Cleon Meyer says their only concern now is funding: "It's just under R30 000 that includes accommodation, it includes meals..."

The family hopes the public could give the young dancer the necessary financial support in order to fulfil her dreams.

She has a Backabuddy campaign that you can donate to here.