Hanover Park residents still reeling after teen Jehaan Petersen's murder

The Hanover Park community policing forum's Yaseen Johaar said that the teenager's murder had left her family and community members angry and heartbroken.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Cape Town community of Hanover Park are reeling following the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Jehaan Petersen was found dead on an open field in Greenturf Road on Sunday afternoon.

He said that search parties had been out looking for the deceased since last week.

According to Johaar, a suspect, taken into custody on Tuesday night, was known in the community.

"The community is aware of the suspect, they know exactly who he is and how he has kept this community hostage before," Johaar said.

The motive for the teen's murder is still unknown and while it's not yet clear what caused her death, police say Petersen sustained wounds to her head and body.