EXPLAINER: Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa-What’s going on?
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to return to the Western Cape High Court on 16 September 2022 to ask the court to declare last week’s order invalidating her suspension as immediately operational and executable.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to return to the Western Cape High Court on 16 September 2022 to ask the court to declare last week’s order invalidating her suspension as immediately operational and executable.