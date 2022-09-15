Go

EXPLAINER: Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa-What’s going on?

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to return to the Western Cape High Court on 16 September 2022 to ask the court to declare last week’s order invalidating her suspension as immediately operational and executable.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
15 September 2022 19:12

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to return to the Western Cape High Court on 16 September 2022 to ask the court to declare last week’s order invalidating her suspension as immediately operational and executable.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA