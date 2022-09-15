Eldorado Park residents vow to camp outside police station until they meet Cele

Eldorado Park residents have gathered in their hundreds to plead with police to implement safety measures.

ELDORADO PARK - Eldorado Park residents who have had enough of crime said they would continue camping outside their local police station until there was more police visibility.

Two teenagers were killed in an alleged shootout at the weekend and parents gathered on Thursday to voice their fear of living in Elorado Park under such circumstances.

The residents have set up several tents outside the station, saying they will not leave until they meet Police Minister Bheki Cele.

You can see 13 outlines of bodies that’s been drawn on the ground representing all the lives lost in recent gun battles.

Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News.

The residents even hired a coffin and put it in front of the police station to show how frustrated they were.

Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News.

One resident said she lived in fear as children in the area were living in danger. “I have a 14-year-old son and it disturbs me that he has to be exposed to this. I am blessed with the fact that he does not live with me, so I don’t have to fear for him. But I fear for our other children,” the resident said.

Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News.

The residents said they were willing to camp outside the station until police implement safety measures in the area.