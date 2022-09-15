Ekurhuleni ANC taps Mashatile, Masina, Mokonyane for party top six

Ekurhuleni wants to see its former provincial chair and now treasurer-general, Mashatile, elected as deputy president, with Masina then stepping into his shoes and handling the ANC's troubled finances, while Mokonyane has managed to get her first nod.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has endorsed three leaders from the province to be elected to the party’s top six come December.

Following a regional executive committee meeting on Wednesday, it resolved on former provincial chairperson, Paul Mashatile, Ekurhuleni’s current chair, Mzwandile Masina and member of the party’s national organising team, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mashatile has already received the backing of the ANC in Limpopo, with its provincial executive committee also batting for party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to get a second term.

It's no surprise that Ekurhuleni, under the guidance of Masina, has nothing to say about Ramaphosa – after all, he previously threatened to resign if Ramaphosa won the 2017 contest to lead the organisation.

Following its REC meeting, it's left a gap on the issue of the ANC’s number one, instead endorsing three leaders from Gauteng, including Masina, for top six positions.

Ekurhuleni has proposed that she be considered for the position of deputy secretary-general.

This region, Gauteng’s largest, will take this to the provincial executive committee in a bid to persuade it to take a similar posture.