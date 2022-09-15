Defence suggests Twala killed Meyiwa over love triangle, courts hears

However, Senzo's close friend, Tumelo Madlala under cross-examination in the Pretoria High Court, denied the claim.

CAPE TOWN - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said the soccer star was killed by Longwe Twala because of a lover's triangle.

Madlala is one of six people who were present when Meyiwa was killed.

The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014, in what the State believes was a botched robbery.

Earlier, defence lawyer TT Thobane told the court that he would bring a witness who claimed Meyiwa was having an affair with Kelly’s sister, Zandi Khumalo.

At the time, Zandi was dating Twala.

Thobane said this was behind an altercation that, he said, resulted in Meyiwa’s murder.

“I put it to you, Longwe came into the house upset… and I put it to you that’s when the gun went off,” Thobane said.

But Tumelo ardently opposed this: “Those are lies; that’s something that’s been made up.”

Thobane said his witness would testify that after shooting Meyiwa, Twala jumped over the fence and hid under a neighbour’s car.