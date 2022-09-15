Constitution Hill hosts 10-day racial reckoning art experience

The 10-Day Art experience will focus on race in the creative community.

JOHANNESBURG – Leading up to the 10th Basha Uhuru Festival, the National Museum of African Art (NMAFA) will host a 10-day series of art experiences titled_ The Demonstration_ at Constitution Hill between the 15th and 24th of September.

READ: Basha Uhuru festival inspiring young people to explore their creative side

The 10-Day Art experience will focus on race in the creative community.

Eyewitness News spoke about the series to the director of NMAFA, Ngaire Blankenberg, and Johannesburg-based artist, Siwa Mgoboza.

A powerful quote on systemic inequalities by Ngaire Blankenberg from yesterdays Sites of Conscience: Trusted Spaces for Support and Community Transformation meeting. #EuropeanSitesofConscience #combatinginequalities pic.twitter.com/q0PgHZuyf5 sitesconscience (@SitesConscience) March 17, 2021

“We do not necessarily aspire to be 'different’ as many other amazing art experiences are on offer in Johannesburg. We are looking to amplify the work of multi-disciplinary artists seeking to push boundaries in terms of content and form,” said Blankenberg.

The demonstration is part of the museum’s series, which will include an exhibition, public conversations and artist-led city tours.

“The site for The Demonstration is Constitution Hill - a heritage site and living museum. It is not a white cube – its stories sit alongside those of the art installations. People can come and see the exhibits of Mandela, Kathrada, the Number Four prison, the Constitution Hill art collection, while also catching performance and projection by Nelisiwe Xaba,” she added.

Constitution Hill is a living museum and heritage site that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy.

The former prison and military fort bears testament to the country’s turbulent past and is home to the country’s Constitutional Court.

“Constitution Hill is built on the key pillars of art and justice. This Smithsonian initiative for racial reckoning aligns completely with our efforts at Constitution Hill to inspire positive social change and build a more equitable future for all,” Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson.

She added that Constitution Hill provided an opportunity "to facilitate discussions around the complexities of racial and social justice while elevating and empowering the voices of young people..."

Curated by Mgoboza, The Demonstration experiences will focus on the theme of “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past,” which aligns with the Smithsonian-wide initiative to address systemic racism and racial inequity in the US and globally.

SPIRIT FROMTHE SEA I, Blessing Ngobeni, 2022 pic.twitter.com/6idPyvo1Qq Artists of Colour (@artistsofcolour) September 5, 2022

“Art has the power to heal and highlight some of the problems our society deals with on a daily basis. However, art alone cannot change the world, but creativity and individuals willing to mobilise and be advocates for their causes can #creativityforsocialchange,” said Mgoboza.

As a preview of the 10-day experience, the NMAFA partnered with the Moleskine Foundation for a five-day At Work workshop for young people on creative leadership and personal development.



“We believe in art as an important catalyst for conversation and to reimagine change. Siwa Mgoboza has brought together some remarkable artists to challenge us to confront issues of racism that are so persistent and pervasive in both American and South African societies,” explained Blankenberg.

The Demonstration comes hot on the heels of the FNB Joburg Art Fair - which invited the public to an exhibition designed to support and amplify South African artists whose work pushes boundaries and provokes important conversations.

ALSO READ: Africa's leading contemporary Art Fair, FNB Art Joburg, returns for 15th edition

“All of the artists are presenting experimental works, some with ephemeral performances and installations, some with sounds and moving images, some with garments and ordinary objects,” Mgoboza pointed out.

The 10-day series will feature artists including Blessing Ngobeni, Patrick Bongoy, Luke Radloff, Nelisiwe Xaba and Mocke Jansen van Veuren and Ayana V Jackson.