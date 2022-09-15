Cele calls for removal of more illegal firearms in Cape Town

Gun violence and gangsterism has long plagued the city and the Western Cape still reports the third most gun-related murders.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele wants more illegal firearms off the streets of Cape Town.

Gun violence and gangsterism have long plagued the city and the Western Cape still reports the third most gun-related murders.

The minister and provincial police management have on Thursday called a media briefing to discuss crime trends in the region.

Cele said there were glimmers of hope in the Western Cape, but he's also warned of pockets of concern that were receiving immediate intervention.

He said at least 83 people were killed in the province last week with most of the murders in Cape Town.

According to police, arguments, robberies and gang violence remain the top causes.

Cele said the latest national crime statistics show the Western Cape has the third highest gun-related murders.

“It is of this score that the removal of 33 firearms and 538 rounds of ammunition in a week, from the streets of Cape Flats by the police is welcomed,” the police minister said.

Cele's told police management he wants to see sustained and tougher police action against the proliferation of firearms, as removing guns from communities will go a long way in saving lives.