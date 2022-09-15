Broos names Bafana squad for Sierra Leone and Botswana

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane has earned his first call up under Broos’ tenure, while Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa returns to the national team for the first time since 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprung a number of surprises when he named his 23 man squad for next week’s friendly internationals against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane has earned his first call up under Broos’ tenure while Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa returns to the national team for the first time since 2019.

The inclusion of Zwane’s name on the team list will excite South African football supporters in the lead up to the friendly matches on the 24th and the 27th of this month.

Broos has resisted selecting Zwane in the past despite his status as a fan favourite and a star player at his club, but the Belgian trainer has indicated that he was rewarding players who have been playing consistently and are in good form.

Broos has called up Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Melusi Buthelezi, Mihlali Mayambela & Luke le Roux's for the first time, while Percy Tau and Evidence Makgopa didn’t make the cut.

“You know the history of Percy Tau. He was injured last season and he was injured again at the end of the season. He didn’t play the last four games and he’s recovering now. I don’t think it’s the right [time] to select him for this game,” Broos said.

The coach has suggested he will experiment with the new combinations and hopes to rebuild the squad’s confidence after dismal results recently which included losses to Ghana, France and Morocco.

“The idea is that we have to gain confidence again after three defeats. There was a lot of criticism around this team and myself. I think it wasn’t a good idea to play stronger teams again and maybe have defeats,” Broos added.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Thibang Phete (Al Bataeh, United Arab Emirates), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch FC), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden)

Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)