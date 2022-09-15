Bosmont residents say they're tired of illegal miners committing crimes in area

Six men, believed to be illegal miners, were found dead near the N1 highway on Wednesday but residents think they were killed by an angry mob of community members.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Bosmont, in western Johannesburg, say they are tired of the multiple gun battles between zama zamas in their area.

They say gunshots are heard regularly at the illegal mine dumps.

Bosmont residents, who claim to have witnessed this week’s gun battle, say they doubt that it was a clash between two rival groups of zama zamas.

The residents believe the zama zamas were attacked by a group of community members from a nearby informal settlement.

A resident told Eyewitness News that they were exhausted by the crimes that were committed in their area by the illegal miners.

"About 100 to 120 people chased about 7 illegal miners. I'm sure it was the community from the squatter camp opposite China Mall," the resident said.

The suspected zama zamas were were found dead with gunshot and panga wounds almost 12 hours after the incident.

