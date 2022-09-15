Banyana host coaching clinic to inspire young girls

Africa’s best coach, Desiree Ellis got the chance to lend a helping hand to the under-14 girl players at King David High School in Randburg, bringing with some of her national team players to spend an afternoon sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and rubbing shoulders with those who look up to them.

JOHANNESBURG - The path to the highest level of women’s football is not a clear one for a variety of reasons.

Often, young girls lack the same opportunities afforded to boys in their development as players, either through the lack of resources, facilities, coaching and role models.

When Africa’s best coach, Desiree Ellis, got the chance to lend a helping hand to the under-14 girl players at King David High School Victory Park, in Randburg, she didn’t hesitate to bring some of her national team players along to spend an afternoon sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and rubbing shoulders with those who look up to them.

The day was organised by the Forwardzone group, who had the foresight to include girls from Kwabhekilanga Secondary School and East Bank High in Alexandra, to promote interaction between young people of different backgrounds.

The girls from Alex were also delighted to meet their heroes and to experience playing in top quality facilities.

“With the growth and development of women’s sports both in South Africa and globally, we wanted to do something special for the girls here at King David. Hopefully this kind of platform will excite South African girls to see soccer as a sport that they can take up and play more of,” said Ashley Kotzin, the CEO of Forwardzone.

Banyana Banyana players Gabriela Salgado, Robyn Moodaly, Cimone Sauls, Erin Herz and Andile Dlamini spent time patiently going through drills and teaching skills to players of varying ability. Some girls had not played since primary school and missed out a few years of their growth and development due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national players were only too keen to give of their time and expertise as none of them had the same opportunity to mingle with stars of the women’s game.

“It’s about giving back to the community… With the players that are here, we can make the girls realise that their dreams are valid. We were once in their position and with us being here it gives them more motivation and drive. It’s a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives." said Ellis.

The day was enjoyed by all who attended, and the hope is that the love for the game will have been increased, and a passion to succeed ignited.