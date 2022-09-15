Witness points out accused number 2 as intruder on day Senzo Meyiwa was killed
Senzo Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, said that Bongani Ntanzi was the one that Meyiwa had pinned against the wall.
JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, has pointed out accused number two as one of the intruders who was allegedly there on the day that the soccer player was killed.
Madlala is continuing with his testimony at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
But, the defence has disputed the admissibility of the evidence by Madlala, arguing that one the accused was part of the identity parade before his appearance in court.
Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery.
Tumelo Madlala points out accused number 2 Bongani Ntanzi as one of the intruders. He says he was the one that Senzo had pinned against the wall.
