Water Dept racked up to R18bn in irregular expenditure, Mchunu says

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday said that irregular expenditure was getting "ugly" as his department racked up to R18 billion.

He said his department for the 2020/2021 financial saw "huge amounts" of irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Mchunu was briefing Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) earlier on Wednesday.

Expressing his department’s frustration, the minister said the irregular expenditure had been accumulated over a number of years.

He said by 2021, the irregular expenditure had reached “huge amounts”.

“There was irregular expenditure of R18 billion from both accounts, the main account and the trading account. And then fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R287 million.

"Obviously, these are huge sums of money to go under the title of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and it’s very ugly,” Mchunu said.

He said to put an end to the irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure would include cancelling certain contracts.

Mchunu also briefed Scopa about corruption in the provision of emergency water tankers calling for an end to the issuing of tenders.