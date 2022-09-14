There was no blood gushing from Meyiwa’s gun shot wound, friend tells court

Tumelo Madlala returned to the witness stand this morning.

PRETORIA - A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa who was present when he was shot has told the Pretoria High Court that there was no blood gushing from his wound after he was shot.

He was one of six people including Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo who were in the house when the soccer star was killed in what the state believes was a robbery.

Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Madlala seemed more at ease on the witness stand on Wednesday, even choosing to sit while giving evidence and letting out soft chuckles from time to time.

He resumed his testimony from where Meyiwa’s body was after he was shot allegedly by intruders.

Madlala said after Meyiwa was shot, there were only droplets of blood on the floor where he was lying.

He detailed how he carried Meyiwa’s body into his BMW X6 with the help of several neighbours who rushed into the house after the ordeal.

“I remember this lady giving me a light blue face cloth to place on the gunshot wound,” Madlala said.

The blood stains in the house where Meyiwa was shot had been a focal point of the defence who argued trying to prove that the scene was contaminated.