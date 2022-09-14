Go

Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez to return after long absence: Honda

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been on the sidelines since June when he underwent an operation in the United States on his right arm, fractured in a crash in July 2020, the fourth time he has gone under the knife for the injury.

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez. Picture: @HRC_MotoGP/Twitter
14 September 2022 05:40

PARIS - Six-time world champion Marc Marquez will return to action after a three-and-a-half month hiatus at this weekend's Aragon MotoGP, his Honda team announced on Tuesday.

"Having completed a fruitful two-day test in Misano and continued intensive training at home, Marquez and the Honda Team have set a date for his return: the Aragon Grand Prix," read a team statement on their website.

"110 days after he last raced a MotoGP machine at the Italian Grand Prix on May 29, Marc Marquez will return to competition at the Aragon Grand Prix.

"Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time world champion (he has won a 125cc and a Moto2 title to go with his six MotoGP crowns) has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery.

"After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and the #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation - returning to competition."

Marquez broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020 and while he returned to racing in April last year, and won three races, his injury continued to cause him problems.

