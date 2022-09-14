Several bodies found near Maraisburg off-ramp near Bosmont

JOHANNESBURG - Several bodies have been found near the N1 Maraisburg off-ramp in Bosmont.

Its understood that at least six bodies were found scattered in two separate locations in an open veld near the highway.

Speaking to Eyewitness News while en route to the scene, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that the deceased were believed to zama zamas who may have clashed with a rival group overnight.

Bosmont community patrol member, Faried Domingo, was among the community members who made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday morning.

He said that residents reported hearing gunshots in the area on Tuesday night.