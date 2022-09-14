Search for Cape Town magistrate's killers continues

50-year-old Romay van Rooyen’s body was found at her Marina Da Gama home this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The search for the killers of a Cape Town magistrate continues.

Police said a relative found the magistrate’s body at her house on Saturday afternoon.

Her car, which was also stolen during the attack, was found abandoned in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night.

The legal fraternity is still reeling in shock following the incident.

The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has described her murder as a loss to the judiciary and the justice system as a whole.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit Van Rooyen's family home on Wednesday.