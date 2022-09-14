Ramaphosa lodges multiple court actions to keep Mkhwebane’s suspension in place

On Friday, a full bench comprising three judges declared the president’s decision to suspend Mkwhebane invalid and set it aside.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is fighting tooth and nail to keep Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in place, with multiple court actions to try and overturn last week’s ruling setting it aside.

Her suspension was against the backdrop of the impeachment proceedings currently underway in Parliament. But it came just days after she had sent the president questions on the Phala Phala saga and the court found it was improper and invalid.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the president have both filed applications for leave to appeal with the Constitutional Court.

But Ramaphosa is hedging his bets.

The DA and Ramaphosa have both lodged appeals with the Constitutional Court, as opposed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), on the basis that Friday’s ruling constitutes an order of unconstitutionality on the part of the president and has to come before the apex court for confirmation.

In the event that the Constitutional Court disagrees, though, the president has also lodged a conditional cross-appeal, for direct access to the apex court.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Owen argues in the papers that it’s in the interest of justice with the question of Mkhwebane’s position while the impeachment process is underway, a live dispute.

In the event that the Constitutional Court refuses to grant him direct access as well, though, the president’s also indicated that he plans on approaching the full court for conditional leave to appeal to the SCA.

What’s clear for now is that the battle’s not over. But who will emerge victorious in the end, remains to be seen.