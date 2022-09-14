Ramaphosa heads to US to meet with Biden then UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

He will also attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II who died last week.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is headed abroad on Wednesday for working visits to the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

But he will start his trip in Washington DC for bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.

Ramaphosa will meet his US counterpart at the White House on Friday to discuss both regional and global issues of mutual interest.

As South Africa’s third largest trading partner, the Presidency said Ramaphosa would emphasise the need for multi-literalism and dialogue, to address challenges such as the need to stimulate the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is a major export market for South Africa and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

Ramaphosa will also meet with congressional leaders and Civil Rights Movement veterans during his US stay.

Ramaphosa will travel onwards to the UK on Saturday, to attend the King Charles III's reception at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch will host heads of state and government who will attend his mother’s funeral.

On Monday, the president will be among world leaders at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service.