Putco company thanks commuters for patience after wildcat strike ends

The strike ended after employees accepted the latest wage offer tabled by Putco’s management on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus company Putco has thanked thousands of Gauteng commuters who were forced to make alternative transport arrangements for their patience following a wildcat strike at its depots.

The strike ended after employees accepted the latest wage offer tabled by Putco’s management on Tuesday.

Bus services were bought to a standstill for close to three weeks after drivers downed tools after wage talks deadlocked.

The drivers were demanding a 6% salary increase, back pay and bonuses promised to them in 2020.

While the company resumed full operations on Wednesday morning, some commuters have told Eyewitness News that they are desperate for their refunds.

Striking bus drivers affiliated with trade union Numsa have returned to work this morning after signing a wage agreement, bringing an end to a costly and frustrating wildcat strike.

In Sandton, pupils in school uniforms, supermarket workers and security guards who had to endure lengthy train queues have returned to their regular bus stops.

But passengers said that they would not be able to claw back the money they lost during the labour dispute.

"We have borrowed money from the loansharks, there is nothing we can do, we don't have any money left. We're just battling to get by, I have to go back again to see me through this month," one passenger said.

Putco has agreed to the wage hike but the increase will not be backdated.

It has also refused to reinstate more than 100 workers who were dismissed for misconduct and intimidation.