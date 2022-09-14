Protest erupts outside court where 7 Ekurhuleni cops accused of murder appeared

The victim was killed during a raid in Langaville last week. Another 29-year-old man was shot but survived, and two additional men were also assaulted.

TSAKANE – A protest erupted outside the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon as the bail application of seven Ekurhuleni policemen charged with murdering a 19-year-old man was under way.

The victim was killed during a raid in Langaville last week. Another 29-year-old man was shot but survived, and two additional men were also assaulted.

In addition to the murder charge, the officers are facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

They made their first appearance in the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Monday, when the case was postponed to Wednesday for an application for further particulars from the defence and a formal bail application.

Angry community members gathered outside the court, calling for the officers to be denied bail.

Police fired rubber bullets and at least one man was arrested.

Proceedings were halted briefly on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation, but following assurances from the court security that it was under control they resumed.

The bail application kicked off with accused number one, Lourens Daniel Venter, taking the stand.

The 48-year-old, who’s an inspector with the tracing unit in the eastern region, told the court he had been a policeman since 1994.

He also told the court he was married with three children; two of whom were minors and that if he were not granted bail, he risked losing his job adding that such an outcome would have a significant impact on his family.

As a member of the tracing unit, he said they worked with registered informers and that they were acting on information involving illegal firearms and narcotics on the day in question.

