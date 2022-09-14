PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 13 September 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 10, 11, 20, 33 PB: 11
PowerBall Plus: 01, 30, 32, 40, 43 PB: 5
