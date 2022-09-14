Opposition parties want new intelligence boss to probe Phala Phala burglary

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved Imtiaz Fazel to lead the spy watchdog.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition and parties say they want the new Inspector-General of Intelligence to get to the bottom of the Phala Phala farm burglary, saying that it’s an immediate job.

But the pressure is on for him to prove his non-partisanship, by investigating whether state security was part of covert operations and the alleged ensuing cover-up, related to the theft of foreign currency from the president’s Limpopo farm.



Fazel’s unanimous approval for the top spy job came on the back of Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence making no significant findings in its investigation of the 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary.

Opposition parties say now is the time for Fazel to act.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: "We want to impress upon this candidate that they must investigate Phala Phala without fear or favour."

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)’s Wayne Thring is calling for the same.

"The ACDP calls on the office of the Public Protector and the newly to be appointed Inspector of Intelligence to fulfil their mandate in holding the president to account, without fear, favour or prejudice," Thring said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dianne Kohler Barnard also expects Fazel to display his independence.

"What we, as the DA, have long said is these intelligence agencies, notably the State Security Agency, were doing the bidding of a faction of the ANC."

Fazel’s appointment is still to be confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.