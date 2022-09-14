MPs want Mpofu investigated for threatening Section 194 inquiry chair, Dyantyi

Advocate Dali Mpofu had requested a postponement of the inquiry hearings to prepare for Friday’s court application, but Richard Dyantyi refused.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament on the Section 194 inquiry want Advocate Dali Mpofu investigated for threatening its chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, on Tuesday.

Mpofu had requested a postponement of the inquiry hearings to prepare for Friday’s court application, but Dyantyi refused.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are appealing the Western Cape High Court’s decision declaring her suspension invalid.

Mpofu also told the inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane was booked off sick.

Advocate Mpofu didn’t take kindly to inquiry chairperson Dyantyi’s refusal to postpone this week’s hearings.

"I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, but in many ways and you know it. So you have no right to abuse me, but fine you’ve got the power now you can exercise it but you’ll pay one day," Mpofu said.

Mpofu’s outburst received an angry response from some MPs, who called for him to be investigated by Parliament.

DA MP Annelie Lotriet: "No member of Parliament may be threatened to exercise his or her duty, it doesn’t matter by whom and in which circumstances, so can we please place that on record and could we also investigate the matter?" Lotriet said.

ANC MP Violet Siwela also expressed her disappointment.

"We are mandating you to check that because we are not here to intimidate each other," Siwela said.

The committee continues its hearings next week, with more evidence from senior officials.