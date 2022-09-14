Mpofu instructed to lodge recusal application against Mkhwebane inquiry chair

This follows Mpofu's threats to the chairperson for his refusal to postpone Tuesday's sitting of the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu says he's been instructed to lodge a recusal application against the chair of the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

This follows Mpofu's threats to the chairperson for his refusal to postpone Tuesday's sitting of the inquiry.

Mpofu had asked for the hearing to be halted to prepare for a court application, but Richard Dyantyi refused.

He had also told the inquiry that Mkhwebane was booked off sick.

'But after his behaviour which I have never seen in my entire life of wanting to proceed with something when somebody is ill. I seriously have never seen any situation like that where someone has a medical certificate and some chairperson says no we are going to ahead. So through all of that then it was clear that the time to carry out the recusal issued and face him now as unfit has come," said Mpofu.

In turn, MPs have called for an investigation into Mpofu's conduct.