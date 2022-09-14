Misuzulu to be officially crowned AmaZulu king in October

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa identified him as the rightful king despite royal conflicts on succession.

DURBAN - AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will be officially crowned in October in a government programme where he will be given his certificate which officially declares him king.

Last month, King Misuzulu entered the kraal where he was introduced to his ancestors and the Zulu people as their monarch.

Next month, he will officially become king in terms of government.

After entering the kraal in a ceremony called "ukungena esibayeni" which signifies his traditional coronation, the government is set to play its part; King Misuzulu will be officially crowned as the Zulu king and handed his certificate.

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said: “It gives me tremendous pleasure to announce the dates of the handing over of the ceremony of the certificate by the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the king of the Zulu nation.”

However, his crowning comes at a time when the dispute around succession for the Zulu throne was fast picking up as two of his brothers were also claiming the position.