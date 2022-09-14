Mchunu: Emergency water tanker tenders, new source of corruption

Mchunu said even mayors were involved in the water tanker scams, where municipal infrastructure was deliberately targeted by those who wanted to win tenders.

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday said emergency water tanker services were the new syndicate-led source of corruption in local government.

The minister and his department briefed Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the audit outcomes of the 2020/2021 financial year and Special Investigating Unit investigations.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa likened water tanker service providers in municipalities with little or no water supply to criminal syndicates that sabotaged infrastructure.

“Quite clearly, we are saddled with a syndicate here of organised crime and sabotaging state infrastructure,” Mhlengwa said.

Mchunu acknowledged that water tankers were a new source of corruption.

“In some cases, water tankering has become an official corruption field, kind of syndicate. Legitimatised in some cases by mayors themselves or some people in excos and municipalities,” Mchunu said.

He added that they should do away with tendering for such a service and rather focus on investing in piped water and borehole water.

Members of Parliament also said municipalities should rather buy and keep water tankers and use them when necessary.