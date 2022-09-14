Mango Airlines finds potential investor but prospects of flying remain bleak

The Department of Public Enterprises told Parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday it was still waiting for a deal to be put on the table.

CAPE TOWN - A potential investor for the grounded low-cost airline Mango has been found but remains a mystery.

But South African Airways (SAA) chairman John Lamola sounded a warning about the viability of restarting the airline if the business rescue process continued to drag on.

The Department of Public Enterprises has so far spent R734 million on the business rescue process of the bankrupt airline: Mango.

The now grounded carrier owes its creditors R2.8 billion. Of this amount, customers are owed R130 million in unused tickets.

Public Enterprises deputy director general Melanchton Mokobe said after six unsuccessful bids, a possible investor had been identified.

“We are waiting for the business rescue practitioner to submit an application in terms of the Public Finances Management Act for the approval of that investor so that we know who is that investor.”

SAA board chairman John Lamola, however, believes even with a new business partner, the airline will struggle to take to the skies again.

“Mango’s licence is suspended for two years, and there’s also a risk that the airline operating certificate of Mango is in a very dubious position,” Lamola said.

Lamola added that Mango did not have the key staff required to satisfy licensing conditions to relaunch the airline.