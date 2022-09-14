Life Esidimeni Inquest withdraws authorised warrant of arrest against Manamela

It was issued last week after Manamela failed to show up at the Life Esidimeni Inquest on three occasions.

JOHANNESBURG - A warrant of arrest authorised against former Gauteng mental health director Makgabo Manamela has been withdrawn.

Judge Jowie Teffo withdrew the warrant on Wednesday morning after Manamela showed up at the inquest taking place at the High Court in Pretoria.

“Dr Manamela is present today. The court withdraws the authorisation of the warrant of arrest,” Teffo said.

The inquest continued to deal with the cross-examination of former Gauteng Department of Health head Barney Selebano.

The process will determine whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the removal of psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations in what was dubbed the "Gauteng marathon".

Some 144 patients died during the contentious move in 2016.